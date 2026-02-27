Eating vegetarian diet linked to lower risk of certain cancers

A recent study has found that vegetarians have a significantly lower risk of developing five types of cancer . The research, which analyzed data from over 1.8 million people over several years, discovered that vegetarians had a 21% reduced risk for pancreatic cancer, 12% for prostate cancer, and 9% for breast cancer when compared to meat eaters. These three cancers alone account for nearly one-fifth of all cancer deaths in the United Kingdom.

Research findings Increased risk of 1 type of cancer The study, published in the British Journal of Cancer, also found that vegetarians had a 28% lower risk of kidney cancer and a 31% lower risk of multiple myeloma. However, it also noted that vegetarians had nearly double the risk of esophageal squamous cell carcinoma compared to meat eaters. Vegans were found to have a 40% higher risk of bowel cancer than their meat-eating counterparts.

Dietary impact Study tracked over 1.8 million people The research looked at data from studies worldwide, tracking about 1.64 million meat eaters, 57,016 poultry eaters (who don't consume red meat), 42,910 pescatarians (fish eaters who don't eat meat), 63,147 vegetarians, and 8,849 vegans for an average of 16 years. The study was funded by the World Cancer Research Fund and examined a total of 17 different cancers.

