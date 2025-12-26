Canada: 20-year-old Indian student shot dead near Toronto university campus

Shivank Avasthi, a 20-year-old Indian doctoral student, was shot dead near Canada 's University of Toronto Scarborough campus on Tuesday. According to the local police, the shooting took place in Toronto 's Highland Creek Trail and Old Kingston Road area, and they found Avasthi with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, officers added. The police are treating the case as a homicide and have launched an investigation. The suspect(s) fled before cops arrived at the scene.

Diplomatic response Indian consulate expresses condolences, offers assistance The Consulate General of India in Toronto expressed its deep sorrow over Avasthi's death. It said its officials are in touch with his family and are providing necessary assistance in coordination with the local authorities. Meanwhile, the University of Toronto Scarborough (UTSC) said it was extremely saddened over the death and had also issued a safety alert advising people to avoid the area following the shooting.

Community reaction Campus community mourns loss, raises security concerns Avasthi was a third-year life sciences student at the UTSC and a member of the university's cheerleading team, according to reports. The cheerleading team paid tribute to him on Instagram, recalling his positive spirit and support during practice sessions. Additionally, the incident has raised security concerns among university students, particularly international students. Moreover, a Reddit post by a student highlighted issues with allegedly inadequate security measures on campus grounds.