Canada admits to Khalistani role in Kanishka bombing after 40yrs 

Diplomatic progress

Landmark moment for Canada

In 2005, Canada declared June 23 as National Day of Remembrance for Victims of Terrorism. A public inquiry led by former Supreme Court Justice John Major found major lapses by Canadian authorities before and after the bombing. The inquiry concluded there had been a "cascading series of errors" by security agencies and that the tragedy was initially viewed as an "Indian issue," reducing the urgency of the investigation. In 2010, then-PM Stephen Harper apologized to victims' families for these failures.