Canada identifies Khalistani elements as violent extremist threat

Canada 's national intelligence agency, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS), has identified Khalistani elements as a violent extremist threat. The CSIS 2025 report, tabled in the Canadian Parliament, noted that these groups continue to promote a violent agenda. It also highlighted the 40th anniversary of the Air India Flight 182 bombing, which was allegedly carried out by members of Canada-based Khalistani extremist groups and remains Canada's deadliest terrorist attack with 329 fatalities.

Foreign influence Allegations of foreign interference in Canadian politics The CSIS report also alleged foreign interference in Canadian politics by China, Russia, India, Iran, and Pakistan. It claimed that India has built relationships with political figures and journalists to exert influence and advance its interests. The report warned of potential transnational repression activities by India against Khalistani separatist supporters in Canada.

Leadership change Shift in report's tone with change in political leadership The CSIS report's tone appears to have shifted with the change in political leadership, including Mark Carney. Earlier, Canadian officials had said they believed India was not currently linked to violent crimes or threats on Canadian soil. This statement was supported by Royal Canadian Mounted Police Commissioner Mike Duheme, who said, "the dots don't always connect to a foreign entity" when discussing transnational repression activities.

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