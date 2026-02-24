Canada moves to revoke 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana's citizenship

The Canadian government has initiated proceedings to revoke the citizenship of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a key accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. The move comes just ahead of Prime Minister Mark Carney's visit to India on February 26. Rana, who is currently in Indian custody, was allegedly involved in facilitating the attacks carried out by Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) that left 160 people dead.

Citizenship issue Revocation not connected to terrorism charges According to Global News, the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has issued a notice to Rana over the proposed revocation of his Canadian citizenship, which he obtained in 2001. However, the revocation is not connected to terrorism charges. Instead, it stems from allegations of misrepresentation during his citizenship application process in 2000. When applying for citizenship, Rana claimed to have lived in Ottawa and Toronto for four years with only a six-day absence from the country.

Cops He spent most time in Chicago An investigation by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, however, found that he spent the majority of that period in Chicago, where he owned multiple properties and ran businesses such as an immigration consultancy and a grocery store. In a letter dated May 31, 2024, IRCC informed Rana that he appears to have misrepresented his residence in Canada during the citizenship application process by intentionally neglecting to record his periods of leave from Canada.

Court proceedings Matter pending before Federal Court of Canada The IRCC described his actions as "serious and deliberate deception," which led officials to believe he met residency requirements when he did not. The matter is now pending before the Federal Court of Canada, which will decide if Rana's citizenship was obtained through false representation or fraud. His legal counsel argues the IRCC's decision violates his rights and is unfair. A Federal Court hearing was held recently where government lawyers sought permission to keep certain sensitive national security information confidential.

