'China will eat them up...': Trump slams Canada over Greenland

United States President Donald Trump has slammed Canada for rejecting his proposed missile defense project, the "Golden Dome," over Greenland. He warned that by choosing closer ties with China, Canada could be putting itself at risk. On Truth Social, he wrote, "Canada is against The Golden Dome being built over Greenland, even though The Golden Dome would protect Canada. Instead, they voted in favour of doing business with China, who will 'eat them up' within the first year!"

Diplomatic tensions Trump's criticism follows Carney's WEF address Trump's outburst comes after Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's recent address at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos. In his speech, Carney spoke about "an era of great power rivalry" and opposed tariff coercion. He also rejected the suggestion that the country's survival hinges on US support. On January 17, he announced a new trade agreement with China, which he said would open markets for Canadian businesses and workers.

Trade deal Canada-China trade agreement and its implications The Canada-China trade agreement involves Canada reducing tariffs on Chinese electric cars in exchange for lower tariffs on Canadian farm products. Carney said there would be an initial cap of 49,000 vehicles on Chinese EV exports to Canada, increasing to about 70,000 over five years. China will also reduce its tariff on canola seeds from 84% to about 15%.

Advertisement