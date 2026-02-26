Canada softens stance on India's 'interference' ahead of PM's visit

Ahead of Prime Minister Mark Carney's visit to India, the Canadian government has softened its stance on allegations of Indian interference and transnational repression. Senior officials hinted that if they believed India was interfering in Canada 's democratic process, the trip would not have taken place. "We have a mature, robust discussion with the Government of India on these issues," a senior official said. Carney will pay an official visit to India from February 27 to March 2.

Report 'Systematic engagement' with Indian government According to a CTV report, the officials did not clarify when Ottawa decided to change its attitude but claimed there has been a "systematic engagement" with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government in India, including at the senior officials', ministerial, and leader levels. "These issues have been raised regularly, and we are confident that we have the basis for further productive discussion," a government official reportedly said.

Government 'India was no longer plotting attacks on Canadians' The senior official also said the Carney government believed India was no longer plotting attacks on Canadians. "I really don't think we'd be taking this trip if we thought these kinds of activities were continuing," the Toronto Star quoted the senior Canadian official as saying. Canadian national security authorities believe India launched a campaign in 2022 to assassinate activists in North America who advocate for Khalistan, an independent state in the Sikh-majority Punjab.

Diplomatic tensions CSIS accused India of foreign interference The Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) had previously accused India of foreign interference and espionage, linking the Indian government to the 2023 murder of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Canada subsequently expelled six Indian diplomats, prompting New Delhi to follow suit. However, since assuming office, Carney has restored and strengthened ties with India.

Economic focus Carney's visit to strengthen economic ties Carney's visit will begin in Mumbai and then move to New Delhi for talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The two countries are looking to improve their relations, which soured after Canada accused India of being behind Nijjar's assassination. Both nations are also looking at new partnerships in trade, energy, technology and artificial intelligence (AI), talent and culture, and defense.