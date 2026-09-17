Canada welcomes EU chief's proposal to become 1st 'associate member'

During his address to European Parliament, Carney emphasized that Canada and Europe are "stronger together" amid global challenges like climate change and trade weaponization.

"This is about sovereignty, our ability to live as we wish."

He said a Canada-EU alliance could serve as a "beacon for other democracies," but clarified it wouldn't be to create a new power bloc.

He highlighted potential benefits of such cooperation, including Canada's role in supplying liquefied natural gas and hydrogen for European energy security.