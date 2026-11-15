Canadian woman stranded in Neemrana after groom objects to age
A 61-year-old Canadian woman traveled to India to marry a 31-year-old Indian man she met on a dating app, but the wedding was suddenly canceled when he said her age was an issue.
After spending just two days together in Neemrana, she found herself stranded.
Canadian embassy and police involved
With her plans upended, the woman reached out to the Canadian embassy for help.
Now, local police are involved and looking into what happened.
She is currently staying at a care center while authorities work on getting her back home.