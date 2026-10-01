Captain Smit Machchhar and passengers thwarted co-pilot attack on flydubai
World
A flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv faced a terrifying moment when the co-pilot tried to crash the plane in a 9/11-style attack.
Thanks to Captain Smit Machchhar and alert passengers, who managed to restrain the attacker with headphone cables, disaster was narrowly avoided.
Passenger Zvika Manes shared that even after being stabbed, Captain Machchhar opened the cockpit door so others could help.
Israeli passenger and pilot subdued co-pilot
An Israeli passenger and a reserve pilot jumped in to help subdue the co-pilot while others worked to keep Captain Machchhar stable with oxygen and support.
As Manes put it, "And in Israel he is definitely a hero."
This close call is a reminder of how quick thinking (and teamwork) can save lives.