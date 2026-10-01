Who is 'hero' flydubai Indian pilot Smit Machchhar
What's the story
Captain Smit Machchhar, an Indian pilot with flydubai, is being hailed as a hero after he fought off his co-pilot, who allegedly tried to crash the plane. Despite being stabbed by his co-pilot during the struggle, Captain Machchhar fought back and opened the cockpit door, enabling passengers and crew to overpower the attacker, after which another crew member stabilized the aircraft and ensured a safe landing in Saudi Arabia.
Career path
Captain Machchhar has over 13 years of experience
Captain Machchhar, a Mumbai native, has over 13 years of experience in commercial aviation, primarily on the Boeing 737 fleet.
Per his LinkedIn profile, he has worked with flydubai for four years.
He formerly worked with SpiceJet, which he joined in 2011, for 10 years and has over 9,750 flying hours.
At SpiceJet, Captain Machchhar served in several roles, including as a line training captain and a senior commander.
School
Machhar trained in New Zealand
He took up a course in textile engineering to carry on the family business after school before pursuing management at Welingkar Institute of Management in Mumbai.
There, at an aviation conference, he discovered about flying when he was around 19.
"That's where the aviation bug ... really found me," he said.
Machhar later trained in New Zealand before joining SpiceJet, where he climbed through the ranks to become a line training captain, responsible for mentoring junior pilots.
Safety measures
Hijack alert and safe landing in Saudi Arabia
Initial media reports suggested a fight had broken out between the two pilots, causing the rapid descent and landing.
The aircraft, a Boeing 737 MAX 8, was cruising at 34,000 feet when it suddenly plunged over 14,300 feet in about 30 seconds.
At this time, a hijack alert was broadcast and the plane diverted to Tabuk Airport, where it landed safely.
Flight suspension
Flydubai suspended flights to Israel pending investigation
Eyewitness accounts and a statement by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later confirmed the co-pilot "apparently intended to bring the aircraft down as it approached Israel."
Even though he was wounded, he fought back and "managed to prevent a 9/11 disaster," Netanyahu told CNN.
The suspect, an Omani national, is in Saudi custody and being interrogated by authorities.
Flydubai has suspended its flights to and from Israel pending an investigation into the incident.