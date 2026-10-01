Who is 'hero' flydubai Indian pilot Smit Machchhar

Captain Machchhar, a Mumbai native, has over 13 years of experience in commercial aviation, primarily on the Boeing 737 fleet.

Per his LinkedIn profile, he has worked with flydubai for four years.

He formerly worked with SpiceJet, which he joined in 2011, for 10 years and has over 9,750 flying hours.

At SpiceJet, Captain Machchhar served in several roles, including as a line training captain and a senior commander.