Carney likely to visit India as Canada's trade focus shifts 

Canada 's Prime Minister Mark Carney is expected to visit India in the first week of March, Dinesh Patnaik, India's High Commissioner to Canada, said in an interview. The visit will likely see the signing of multiple agreements between the two nations, covering uranium supply, energy, critical minerals, artificial intelligence (AI), and quantum computing, Reuters reported.

Diplomatic efforts Carney's visit aims to diversify Canada's alliances Carney's visit comes as part of his efforts to diversify Canada's alliances beyond the United States. At a recent Davos event, he received a standing ovation for saying "the old rules-based order is over" and called on middle powers like Canada to form coalitions for a fairer world. His speech came after an agreement with China to reduce tariffs on electric vehicles and canola and open up to $5 billion in export markets.

Diplomatic thaw Carney's visit follows strained relations with India Carney's visit also comes as an attempt to mend ties with India after his predecessor Justin Trudeau accused the Indian government of involvement in the 2023 murder of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India has denied these allegations. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had attended the Group of Seven summit on Carney's invitation last year, and several Canadian ministers have since visited India.

Trade talks Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement negotiations to start Formal negotiations for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with India are also set to begin in March, Patnaik said. Patnaik said Carney will sign smaller agreements on nuclear energy, oil and gas, the environment, AI and quantum computing during his visit. A 10-year C$2.8 billion uranium supply deal is expected to be part of these agreements.

Pre-visit engagements Canada's Energy Minister visits India ahead of Carney's trip Canada's Energy Minister Tim Hodgson, who is visiting India this week, said the timing of Carney's visit is still undecided. Hodgson emphasized that Canada is willing to sell uranium under the Canada-India nuclear cooperation agreement if India adheres to International Energy Agency safeguards. "We know that India is a major nuclear country and it has major plans ‌to grow ‌its civilian use of nuclear energy," Hodgson said. "So that would be one of the topics I expect...we will discuss."