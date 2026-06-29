Kate Middleton climbs Britain's highest peaks for cancer patients
What's the story
Kate Middleton, aka Catherine, the Princess of Wales, completed the Three Peaks Challenge in support of the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity. The challenge involved climbing Britain's highest peaks, namely England's Scafell Pike, Scotland's Ben Nevis, and Wales's Snowdon, in a single day. This initiative was launched to raise funds for holistic healthcare at the Royal Marsden Hospital, where Middleton received cancer treatment.
Health journey
Princess's battle with cancer
Middleton was diagnosed with cancer in 2024 and announced she was in remission by early 2025. She has since returned to her royal duties. The princess had described her diagnosis as a "huge shock" and went through an "incredibly tough couple of months." Kensington Palace had expressed confidence in her full recovery at the time.
Advocacy
'I know...cancer journey requires more than medicine alone'
The princess has been an advocate for holistic healthcare, which integrates physical, emotional, spiritual, and social well-being with clinical care. She emphasized that cancer affects not just the body but also how one thinks and feels. "I know this personally, and that the journey through and beyond treatment requires more than medicine alone," she wrote on social media after completing her challenge.
Fundraising effort
Royal Marsden Cancer Charity launches fundraising page
The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity has launched a fundraising page for the princess' walk. The funds will help more people with cancer benefit from holistic care. Dame Cally Palmer, chief executive of the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, thanked Princess Catherine for her support. "The princess' commitment to The Royal Marsden stems from a deep empathy for those facing similar challenges," she said.