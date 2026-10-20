Cellphone theft emerges as key issue in Brazil's presidential race
World
Cellphone theft isn't just an everyday hassle in Brazil. It's become a major talking point in the presidential race.
Even though overall crime is down, phone thefts are still stressing people out, especially in cities like Sao Paulo.
Losing a phone here isn't cheap, and it often means your personal info could get stolen too.
Candidates vow harsher phone theft penalties
Both Lula and Bolsonaro are pitching tough solutions to win over worried voters.
Lula has boosted penalties for electronics theft and rolled out a device registration system.
Bolsonaro wants an eight-year minimum sentence for thieves.
With phones being so expensive and privacy at risk, these promises are front and center as Brazilians head to the polls.