Central Kalimantan wildfire smoke turns sky orange, reaches Singapore, Malaysia
World
A video from Central Kalimantan, Indonesia, is making waves online for its surreal orange sky and thick smoke caused by wildfires.
The haze is so intense that visibility has dropped, and the smoke has drifted as far as Singapore and Malaysia, showing just how widespread the impact is.
Indonesia suspends 26 companies' operating licenses
These fires are some linked to "slash and burn" farming, a method where land is cleared by cutting and burning vegetation, which can easily spiral out of control.
In response, Indonesia has suspended the operating licenses of 26 companies over their alleged links to the blazes.
President Prabowo Subianto says tackling these fires is now a top priority; more resources are being sent in.