'Stay-at-home kids': US adults living with parents hits high
What's the story
A recent report has revealed that nearly 49% of United States adults aged 18-29 live with at least one parent. This is a significant increase from 2019, when only 37% lived at home. The data, released by the Federal Reserve and reported by The Wall Street Journal, also found that almost a third of these young adults are aged 25 or older.
Cultural change
Cultural shift in the US toward multigenerational living
The trend of young adults living with their parents is a stark contrast to the traditional Western view of independence. In America, turning 18 was often associated with moving out and becoming financially independent. The new data suggests a cultural shift in the United States toward multigenerational living, which has long been accepted in India as a norm.
Cultural norm
Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai's take on India's cultural norm
In India, multigenerational living is seen as a pillar of society, providing emotional and financial support. Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai famously spoke about this in a 2005 interview with David Letterman. When asked if it was common to live with parents in India, she replied, "It's fine to live with your parents. Because in India, we don't have to make appointments with our parents for dinner."
Online acceptance
The rise of 'stay-at-home kids'
The acceptance of young adults living with their parents has also found a place on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram. Users are now openly sharing their experiences as "stay-at-home daughters" and "stay-at-home sons." The trend is a far cry from the past, when it was seen as an embarrassment in Western culture.