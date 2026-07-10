'Stay-at-home kids': US adults living with parents hits high

Cultural norm

Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai's take on India's cultural norm

In India, multigenerational living is seen as a pillar of society, providing emotional and financial support. Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai famously spoke about this in a 2005 interview with David Letterman. When asked if it was common to live with parents in India, she replied, "It's fine to live with your parents. Because in India, we don't have to make appointments with our parents for dinner."