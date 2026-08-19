When is Princess Diana's brother's book about her coming out?
What's the story
Charles Spencer, the brother of the late Princess Diana, will soon be releasing a book titled Swan Song: Diana, My Sister. The book will be published by Penguin Press in the US and translated into 12 languages for global publication. It is set to hit shelves on September 22 in the UK.
Book details
Spencer aims to tell 'truth' about Diana
The book will be the first time that the 9th Earl Spencer has spoken "openly" and "at length" about his sister.
He said in a statement, "The aim of this book is to tell the truth about Diana from her brother's perspective, just as I attempted to do when speaking at her funeral."
"As with my eulogy, I want to speak on Diana's behalf and do so in an openly positive way."
Motivation
He was 'inundated' with requests for interviews about Diana
Spencer was "inundated" with requests for interviews about Diana as the anniversary of her tragic death approached.
He said, "This has convinced me to write down my own thoughts and memories, once and for all, rather than having the discomfort of again reading the opinions of others, many of which are based on untruths that have become accepted over time."
Tribute
Hopes book will interest those who cherish Diana's memory
Spencer described his sister as "a one-off, dynamic character, full of love, charisma and self-doubt."
He hoped the book would interest those who cherish Diana's memory.
"I would be delighted if those too young to remember her in her heyday feel, after reading this, that they get who she really was," he said.
Publisher's view
Book is 'fitting tribute' to the beloved woman, says publisher
Daniel Bunyard, publishing director at Penguin Michael Joseph, described the book as "extraordinarily moving, beautifully written and remarkably candid."
He said it contains many revelations that will draw considerable attention but also serves as "a fitting tribute to the beloved woman who was Princess Diana."
Spencer previously opened up about how he and Diana went through a difficult time following their parents' divorce.
Diana died tragically in a Paris car accident in 1997.