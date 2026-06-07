Russian drone strike hits nuclear waste facility in Chernobyl zone

Counterclaims

Russia claims to have intercepted 500 Ukrainian drones

Meanwhile, Russia's defense ministry claimed to have intercepted 500 Ukrainian drones in the last 24 hours, highlighting the ongoing intensity of long-range attacks between both sides in the conflict. The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Europe's largest nuclear power station located in southeastern Ukraine but currently controlled by Russia, has also been a point of contention with both Moscow and Kyiv accusing each other of endangering its safety.