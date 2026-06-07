Russian drone strike hits nuclear waste facility in Chernobyl zone
What's the story
A Russian drone strike has reportedly damaged a spent nuclear fuel storage facility in the Chernobyl exclusion zone, Ukraine said on Sunday. The Centralized Spent Fuel Storage Facility, located about 15km from the abandoned Chernobyl nuclear power plant, was partially destroyed in the attack. However, no spent nuclear fuel was present at the time of the strike, and radiation levels remain normal.
Presidential response
Russia deliberately attacked nuclear infrastructure: Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has condemned the drone strike as a "deliberate" attack on critical nuclear infrastructure. He warned that while radiation levels are currently normal, Russia's actions indicate an increase in recklessness. "Russia deliberately struck this particular nuclear infrastructure facility," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter). He also reported a recent surge in Russian attacks across Ukraine, with more than 3,250 drones and around 1,800 guided aerial bombs launched.
Global alert
IAEA notified about drone strike
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has been notified about the drone strike by Ukraine. The agency noted that, according to Ukrainian authorities, radiation levels were within safe limits, as reported by Ukrainian authorities. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stressed this isn't an isolated incident and accused Russia of systemic nuclear blackmail. He referred to a previous incident in February 2025 when a Russian drone damaged a containment arch over the destroyed Chernobyl reactor.
Counterclaims
Russia claims to have intercepted 500 Ukrainian drones
Meanwhile, Russia's defense ministry claimed to have intercepted 500 Ukrainian drones in the last 24 hours, highlighting the ongoing intensity of long-range attacks between both sides in the conflict. The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Europe's largest nuclear power station located in southeastern Ukraine but currently controlled by Russia, has also been a point of contention with both Moscow and Kyiv accusing each other of endangering its safety.