Chile: Truck carrying gas explodes on highway, 4 killed

Aftermath

Explosion damaged at least 50 vehicles

The explosion was so powerful that it was felt within a radius of 150 to 200 meters. At least 50 vehicles were damaged in the blast. President Gabriel Boric confirmed that debris from the explosion had entered three businesses, but no further widespread damage has been reported. The incident also left 17 people injured, with five in serious condition, including one person with life-threatening burns covering their entire body.