Chile: Truck carrying gas explodes on highway, 4 killed
A tragic incident occurred in Santiago, Chile, on Thursday when a truck carrying liquid gas overturned and exploded. The accident took place in the Renca commune of northern Santiago near a major highway and an industrial zone. At least four people were killed in the blast, including the truck driver who lost control of the vehicle, according to news agency Reuters.
Aftermath
Explosion damaged at least 50 vehicles
The explosion was so powerful that it was felt within a radius of 150 to 200 meters. At least 50 vehicles were damaged in the blast. President Gabriel Boric confirmed that debris from the explosion had entered three businesses, but no further widespread damage has been reported. The incident also left 17 people injured, with five in serious condition, including one person with life-threatening burns covering their entire body.
Tragična nesreča v Čilu 🇨🇱, eksplozija vlačilca cisterne z utekočinjenim plinom.https://t.co/gUc7whnesw pic.twitter.com/mSb1pX9TvV— Schall_abweiser0002 (@Schallabweiser2) February 20, 2026
Ongoing probe
Investigation underway into cause of accident
The prosecutor's office is currently investigating the cause of this tragic accident. The truck involved in the incident was affiliated with local gas company Gasco, which has not yet commented on the matter. Claudio Orrego, governor of Santiago's metropolitan region, said, "one has burns covering 100% of their body with imminent risk to their life."