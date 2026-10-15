China and North Korea open new 3-km Yalu River bridge
After 12 years of waiting, North Korea and China have just opened a brand-new bridge over the Yalu River.
This 3-kilometer stretch links Dandong, China, to Sinuiju, North Korea, and is meant to boost trade between the two neighbors.
The project was stalled for years due to rocky diplomatic relations, but its completion now marks a big moment for both countries.
China North Korea trade rebounds $2.7B
This isn't just about easier travel: it's a sign that ties between North Korea and China are getting stronger.
Even with international sanctions, China remains North Korea's top trading partner, with trade bouncing back to $2.7 billion in 2025 thanks mostly to Chinese exports.
Alongside the new bridge, direct air and rail links have also restarted, though major growth in trade is still limited by U.N. sanctions and North Korean caution about relying too much on China.