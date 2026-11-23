While vessel tracking data show Mongla as the intended final destination, no Bangladeshi importer, consignee, or end user has been officially identified more than two weeks after the interception, News18 reported.

Bangladesh has a domestic military industry, but it lacks the infrastructure to produce rockets and missiles using sodium perchlorate.

This raises questions about why such a cargo was being transported to Bangladesh in the first place.

Indonesian authorities have also found discrepancies in the vessel's registration and shipping documents.