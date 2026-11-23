China to Bangladesh ship carrying missile material seized off Indonesia
What's the story
The Indonesian Navy has seized a cargo vessel, MV Star Lines, traveling from China's Lianyungang Port to Bangladesh's Mongla Port carrying 405 tons of sodium perchlorate, an oxidizing agent used in rocket and missile propellants. The cargo also included millions of unregistered SIM cards. The seizure took place on November 7 in Indonesian waters off Belawan, North Sumatra.
Interception details
Why the vessel was intercepted
According to Dhaka Tribune, the Indonesian Navy became suspicious of the MV Star Lines after it made an unscheduled stop in Belawan waters, allegedly for refueling.
The naval patrol vessel KRI Sigalu-857 intercepted the ship after detecting irregular navigation patterns.
The vessel reportedly did not respond to radio communications, prompting an inspection.
Cargo inspection
Containers carried sodium perchlorate, unregistered sim cards
An inspection of the vessel's 36 containers found 15 carrying 405 tons of sodium perchlorate.
Authorities also discovered millions of unregistered blank 4G LTE SIM cards on board.
Rear Admiral Deny Septian, commander of Naval Regional Command I of the Indonesian Navy, said the seized quantity could potentially be used to manufacture up to 100 missiles, raising questions about the intended use and the receiver.
Capability concerns
Questions raised over Bangladesh's role in shipment
While vessel tracking data show Mongla as the intended final destination, no Bangladeshi importer, consignee, or end user has been officially identified more than two weeks after the interception, News18 reported.
Bangladesh has a domestic military industry, but it lacks the infrastructure to produce rockets and missiles using sodium perchlorate.
This raises questions about why such a cargo was being transported to Bangladesh in the first place.
Indonesian authorities have also found discrepancies in the vessel's registration and shipping documents.
Ongoing investigation
Ongoing investigation into crew and cargo documentation
The Indonesian Navy is currently investigating the vessel's crew, cargo documentation, and circumstances surrounding the shipment.
Per News18, Bangladeshi customs sources indicated that the Import General Manifest, which generally includes the importer's information, cannot be completely inspected because the vessel never arrived at Mongla Port.
The ship was supposed to arrive at the Bangladeshi port on November 8 but was intercepted a day earlier during an unscheduled stop in Indonesian waters.