China breaks silence on raging Iran-US conflict

China has finally reacted to the escalating conflict between the United States and Iran . The Chinese foreign ministry on Monday called for a cessation of military operations and prevention of further escalation. "The most urgent task is a cessation of military operations and preventing a spillover of conflict," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said at a news conference. She called for "a resolution through dialogue and negotiation," reported AFP.

Condemnation and denial China condemns use of force in international relations The Chinese foreign ministry also condemned the use of force in international relations. It called on all parties involved to immediately cease military operations. The ministry also clarified that it was not notified in advance of US military actions, according to Reuters. In response to allegations that Iran was acquiring missiles from China, the ministry dismissed such claims as "malicious speculation" and false.

Casualty confirmation One Chinese national killed in Iran China has confirmed that one Chinese national has died in the ongoing conflict. The foreign ministry has asked its embassy in Iran to assist the deceased's family. However, no further details about the victim or incident have been disclosed. Beijing had earlier issued a travel warning for its citizens planning to visit Iran due to security concerns.

