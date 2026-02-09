China-critic Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai sentenced to 20yrs 

Former Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai has been sentenced to 20 years in prison under Beijing's national security law. The verdict, announced on Monday, concludes a high-profile national security trial that has lasted nearly five years. The sentence is the longest under this law, making Lai ineligible for parole until he is nearly 100. The founder of now-defunct Apple Daily was arrested in August 2020 and convicted on two counts of foreign collusion and one count of seditious publication.

Global reaction US President Donald Trump vows to secure Lai's release Lai was convicted after a lengthy court battle, with judges calling him a "mastermind of the conspiracies." His lobbying of US politicians during Donald Trump's first term and calls for international sanctions against China were cited as evidence. In a press summary, the judges called his actions "conspiracies" that were "not only well planned but were premeditated" to reach both local and overseas audiences. His co-defendants received sentences between six years and three months and 10 years.

Family's response Daughter says sentence 'heartbreakingly cruel' Lai's son Sebastien called the sentence "draconian" and "life-threatening," while his daughter Claire said it was "heartbreakingly cruel." She expressed concern over her father's health deteriorating in prison. The case has also sparked global condemnation from human rights groups and Western governments, who see it as an attack on freedom of expression. Trump, who previously vowed to "get him out," is expected to travel to China in the coming months to meet Xi Jinping.

Advertisement

Press freedom Case has sparked global condemnation Lai's case has been a flashpoint in Beijing's crackdown on dissent since the national security law was imposed in 2020. The law has transformed Hong Kong, with authorities jailing dissidents and forcing civil society groups to disband. Apple Daily, a pro-democracy tabloid, was shut down amid the crackdown. Prosecutors earlier stated that Apple Daily had published up to 161 seditious articles. The city's press freedom ranking has plummeted from 80th out of 180 countries in 2021 to 140th last year.

Advertisement