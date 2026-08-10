China slams India's naming of places in Arunachal Pradesh
What's the story
China has slammed India's decision to officially name 27 places in Arunachal Pradesh on its map. The move, which includes land, passes, a lake and a monument, is seen as an effort by India to assert its sovereignty over the region. China's Communist Party-run newspaper The Global Times carried a report that called it "self-deception" and said it could complicate efforts to manage border issues between the two countries.
Name standardization
China standardizes names in Arunachal Pradesh
The Global Times report said that China has been standardizing geographical names in Arunachal Pradesh for a long time.
Qian Feng, director of the Research Department at Tsinghua University's National Strategy Institute, was quoted as saying that India's unilateral action could stifle improving political ties between the two countries.
Since 2017, China's Ministry of Civil Affairs has standardized 112 names in six batches, including villages and mountain passes.
Non-recognition stance
China-India relations generally stable, says foreign ministry
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun reiterated that China does not recognize Arunachal Pradesh.
He said that China-India relations are generally stable and hoped both sides would work in ways conducive to bilateral relations.
Guo Xuetang, a professor at Shanghai International Studies University, called India's move an attempt to strengthen its claim of control over the area but said it would undermine negotiations between the two countries.
Sovereignty assertion
India names 27 places in Arunachal Pradesh
India's move to standardize the names of 27 locations in Arunachal Pradesh is seen as an effort to reinforce its claim over the region.
The Indian government has maintained that Arunachal Pradesh "was, is, and will always remain an integral part of India."
Key locations include Long Ju, Maja village in Upper Subansiri, Thag La and Dzo La passes, Jairampur logistics hub near Myanmar, and Ramnagar Jaswant Garh with a memorial of Indian soldier Jaswant Singh Rawat.