China slams India's naming of places in Arunachal Pradesh

The Global Times report said that China has been standardizing geographical names in Arunachal Pradesh for a long time.

Qian Feng, director of the Research Department at Tsinghua University's National Strategy Institute, was quoted as saying that India's unilateral action could stifle improving political ties between the two countries.

Since 2017, China's Ministry of Civil Affairs has standardized 112 names in six batches, including villages and mountain passes.