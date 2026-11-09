'Entirely baseless': China denies spying on NVIDIA CEO
What's the story
China has denied allegations of espionage against NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang after he admitted to an extramarital affair with a woman whom US intelligence believed was a Chinese spy. China's Foreign Ministry dismissed the claims as "baseless." Its foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said, "We have responded to this matter previously. The narrative of a so-called Chinese spy is entirely baseless vilification and smearing."
Reports
Megaspeed is a Singapore-based NVIDIA customer
On October 29, the New York Times reported that US intelligence services had concluded that Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman and former executive of Megaspeed, who formed a close relationship with NVIDIA's CEO, had been sending information to Beijing.
Megaspeed is a Singapore-based NVIDIA customer.
The Financial Times later reported that US officials believed Huang and Alice were romantically linked. It stated that US intelligence agencies believed she was recruited by China's Ministry of State Security.
Survelliance
Surveillance reportedly revealed communications between Alice and an American citizen
Surveillance reportedly revealed communications between Alice and an American citizen, who was later identified as Huang through a process known as "unmasking."
When the reports first surfaced, China described the claims as "groundless speculation."
At a regular briefing on Friday, Guo Jiakun said: "The report in question is based on groundless speculation and is nothing more than an attempt to smear China."
Investigation details
Investigation focuses on Alice Huang
Megaspeed is also under US scrutiny over allegations that it helped route advanced NVIDIA chips to China in violation of US export controls, the Financial Times reported.
The board of NVIDIA has since announced an independent investigation following the reports that Huang had been targeted by a foreign intelligence operation.
In a recent memo to employees, Huang admitted that he had been unfaithful to his wife and apologized to his family and colleagues.
Personal admission
Personal revelations and board's stance
"I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry," Huang wrote.
He did not name the woman involved.
In a separate statement on Sunday, the board stated they have no reason to believe US national security or company secrets were compromised.
The board also expressed confidence in Huang and his leadership and stated that he has agreed to cooperate with the investigation.
Sales controversy
Debate over Huang's lobbying efforts
The allegations have also reignited a debate over Huang's lobbying efforts to ease chip sales restrictions to China.
He had successfully lobbied US President Donald Trump to allow the sale of H200 chips, which are advanced but not NVIDIA's most cutting-edge models.
However, it remains unclear if Chinese companies would be allowed to purchase these chips in large quantities.
Trump earlier backed Huang, calling him an "honorable guy," who had "done an amazing job for our country."