China conducts military drills around Taiwan amid US arms sale

China has launched military exercises around Taiwan , simulating the capture and blockade of key areas on the island. The drills, codenamed "Justice Mission 2025," involve the army, navy, air force, and rocket force in live-fire exercises, according to the Chinese military. This comes after the United States announced an $11 billion arms package to Taiwan, a move that Beijing strongly opposed by sanctioning US defense firms.

Defense readiness Taiwan's defense ministry on high alert amid drills Taiwan's defense ministry reported the detection of Chinese aircraft and ships near its territory on Monday morning. In response, Taiwan has deployed its forces and missile systems to monitor the situation, keeping them on "high alert" to defend against any potential threats. The Chinese military's Eastern Theater Command described the upcoming exercise as a "shield of justice," warning those seeking independence would be "annihilated upon encountering the shield."

Presidential stance Taiwan's president addresses defense and independence Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te has been accused by Beijing of pushing for "Taiwan independence." However, Lai argues that Taiwan is already a sovereign nation and doesn't need to declare independence. He said Taiwan needs to "keep raising the difficulty so [China] can never meet the standard" for an invasion while committing to maintaining the status quo without provoking China.

Escalating tensions China's military drills follow Taiwan's defense expansion China has been ramping up military drills in the Taiwan Strait since 2022, often in response to perceived threats. The upcoming exercises are the first under Yang Zhibin, who took over as head of the Eastern Theater Command in October. This comes after Taiwan's largest and longest Han Kuang exercise this year and President Lai's announcement of a dome-like air defense system against "hostile threats."