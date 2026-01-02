'China may deploy troops': Baloch leader appeals to Jaishankar

A Baloch leader, Mir Yar Baloch, has warned that China could deploy military forces in Pakistan's Balochistan region within the next few months. In an open letter to India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar , he said this development would pose a "serious and imminent threat" to regional security and India. The letter was posted on social media platform X on New Year's Day.

Security concerns Balochistan's defense forces overlooked, claims leader In his letter, Baloch said if Balochistan's defense forces are not strengthened and taken seriously, it is possible that China could station its troops in the region within months. He called this an "unimaginable threat" to both Bharat and Balochistan. The leader also expressed worry over the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship project of Chinese President Xi Jinping's Belt and Road Initiative running through Balochistan. "We warn that China...has advanced the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to its final phases."

Open letter to Honorable Foreign Minister of #Bharat Shri @DrSJaishankar ji



Historical context Balochistan's long-standing repression under Pakistan Baloch also highlighted the decades of oppression faced by Balochistan under Pakistan's rule, including state-sponsored violence and human rights abuses. He urged India to consider historical and cultural ties with Balochistan, citing sacred sites like Hinglaj Mata Temple as symbols of shared heritage. The letter also praised India's actions under Operation Sindoor against terrorism hubs in Pakistan after a terror attack in Pahalgam.