China monitors US Charleston, calls passage illegal near Sabina Shoal
World
China sent naval forces to keep an eye on a US warship, the Charleston, after it sailed near Sabina Shoal, a spot China claims as its own.
Chinese military officials called the move an "illegally intruded" and urged the US to stop these freedom of navigation operations.
The US Navy hasn't responded yet.
Collision between Chinese and Philippine vessels
The South China Sea is a major hotspot, with countries like China, the Philippines, and Vietnam all claiming parts of it. Things have gotten even tenser lately.
There was even a recent collision between Chinese and Philippine vessels.
The Philippines challenges China's claims and has a mutual defense treaty with the US.