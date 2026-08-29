Glacial lake at risk of bursting, China warns Nepal
What's the story
China has warned Nepal about the potential risk of a temporary lake in the upper reaches of the Lhende river system bursting its banks. The warning comes after flash floods devastated parts of Nepal and Tibet earlier this week, killing at least 587 in Nepal and seven in Tibet. Chinese authorities have observed that the color of the newly formed lake has been darkening steadily, indicating an increased risk of a breach.
Dam risk
Beijing carries out flood modeling to assess possible damages
The lake was formed by a natural dam created by debris from a glacial collapse near the confluence of the Chochen and Purepu rivers.
Chinese authorities have advised residents in downstream areas to remain alert amid fears of another flood.
Beijing has also carried out flood modeling to assess possible damages if the lake bursts, estimating a maximum flow of 500 cubic meters per second could enter the river system.
Risk assessment
Chinese authorities are closely monitoring the situation
China's Ministry of Water Resources reported that around 2.5 million cubic meters of water had accumulated in the lake by Friday.
Chinese authorities are closely monitoring the situation with drones and satellites.
On Friday, the lake started overflowing into Lhende Khola and Trishuli rivers, but by noon, CCTV reported that the risk was manageable.
Rescue operations
12 people from Assam still untraced in Nepal
Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said 12 people from the state are still untraced in Nepal. Efforts are on to contact them and arrange their safe rescue.
The list includes individuals from different parts of Assam such as Karbi Anglong and Golaghat.
The ongoing rescue operations face challenges due to damaged communication and transport links in affected areas.