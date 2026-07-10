China's world's largest hydropower project facing major natural threat 

Structural vulnerability

Risks of slope failures

They said that this fault has fractured surrounding rocks, weakening their mechanical properties. "This makes the foundation bearing capacity and structural stability of nearby engineering projects more susceptible to damage." The researchers said that the terrain around the reservoir has a "loose structure and weak cohesion," warning that "after long-term immersion and under the influence of fault activity and earthquakes, instability of the slopes on both sides of the reservoir area can be extremely easily triggered."