China says troops conduct normal LAC patrols after Indian concerns
World
China has confirmed its troops are carrying out "normal patrols" along the border with India, after New Delhi raised concerns about disturbances near the Line of Actual Control (LAC).
China insists these patrols follow existing agreements, but India points to repeated issues and wants both sides to keep things peaceful.
India China hold diplomatic military talks
Indian officials say peace at the border is important for good relations, and both countries are using diplomatic and military channels to sort things out.
Ongoing talks show they're still committed to managing tensions and working together, definitely a positive sign for their future ties.