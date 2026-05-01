China to facilitate 1,000 Indians' travel for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra
What's the story
The Chinese government has announced that it will facilitate the travel of 1,000 Indian pilgrims this year for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. Spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in India Yu Jing welcomed the resumption of this pilgrimage on social media platform X. She wrote, "Welcome the resumption of the pilgrimage for Indian friends to Kangrinboqe Feng and Mapam Yuco (Kailash Manasarovar Yatra) in Xizang Autonomous Region of China 2026! We are pleased to facilitate 1,000 Indian pilgrims this year."
Diplomatic gesture
MEA to organize pilgrimage with China's cooperation
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday announced that it will organize the pilgrimage from June to August 2026 with China's cooperation. It said the Yatra will be conducted in 10 batches of 50 pilgrims each through Uttarakhand's Lipulekh Pass and 10 batches of 50 pilgrims each through Sikkim's Nathu La Pass. Interested applicants can apply online at kmy.gov.in till May 19, 2026. The selection process is computerized and random, ensuring a fair gender-balanced selection of yatris.
Eligibility criteria
Last registration date is May 19
The MEA has set the last date for yatra registration as May 19. The yatra restarted last year after a nearly five-year hiatus as part of efforts to normalize relations between India and China. It was first suspended in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic and then again due to the military standoff between the two sides on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.