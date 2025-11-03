Chinese airline's 'air aunties' hire draws widespread criticism

Shanghai-based Spring Airlines has sparked controversy with its recent job postings. The airline is looking for "air aunties," a term it uses to describe married women and mothers aged 25-40. The job listing specifies that applicants must have a bachelor's degree, be between 162cm and 174cm tall, and preferably have customer service experience. Notably, the preferred age for flight attendants in China is usually between 18-25 years.

Defense stance Recruitment manager's explanation and public reaction A recruitment manager at Spring Airlines told China News Service that older women are preferred for their "valuable life experience and empathy." This is believed to help in caring for children and elderly passengers. However, the term "air aunties" has drawn criticism for being disrespectful and reinforcing stereotypes of women as "traditional housewives taking care of husbands and kids."

Historical context Airline's defense of the term Despite the backlash, Spring Airlines defended its use of the term "air aunties." A spokesperson said it was meant to "distinguish them from unmarried applicants" and emphasized that their duties, pay, and career paths are the same as any other flight attendant. The airline also pointed out that this term has been in use since the 1990s, when female textile workers were hired as flight attendants after being laid off.