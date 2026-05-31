Iran may have shot down US jet using Chinese missile

A United States F-15 fighter jet that crashed over southwest Iran last month may have been shot down by a China-made shoulder-fired missile, according to a report by NBC News. The report also suggests that China might have given Iran further military assistance during the conflict, which began on February 28. This assistance could include stealth aircraft technology and long-range radar systems, enhancing Iran's ability to track advanced fighter jets like the US F-15E Strike Eagle.

Investigation details What Trump said about the incident US President Donald Trump had earlier said the jet was shot down by a shoulder-launched missile or MANPADS (Man-Portable Air Defense Systems). These are small, portable missiles designed to be carried on a person's shoulder and fired at low-flying aircraft. The incident has triggered a 36-hour search operation for the crew members of the aircraft.

Rescue operation Two crew members rescued The F-15 had two crew members who both ejected safely before the crash. The pilot was rescued within about seven hours, while the weapons systems officer took nearly two days to be rescued from Iran's Zagros region mountains. US officials are still probing how this American jet was shot down in April, a major incident as it may be the first time in decades that an enemy brought down a US fighter jet.

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Diplomatic tensions US-China relations may be further strained The report states that it is still unclear when China may have supplied military equipment to Iran. If confirmed, this could further strain US-China relations as Washington may see Beijing as indirectly backing Iran in the conflict. This comes at a time when Trump has been trying to get China's help in resolving the US-Iran conflict.

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