Chinese ships withdraw after drills; Taiwan still on high alert

Taiwan is still on high alert on Wednesday after China conducted large-scale military drills around the island. The exercises, named "Justice Mission 2025," included firing dozens of rockets toward Taiwan and deploying numerous warships and aircraft near its territory. Taipei has condemned these actions as a threat to regional security and a blatant provocation.

Coast guard alert Taiwan's coast guard maintains emergency response center Taiwan's coast guard has kept its emergency maritime response center running as it continues to monitor Chinese naval maneuvers. According to NBC News, Kuan Bi-ling, head of Taiwan's Ocean Affairs Council, said that while Chinese ships are moving away from Taiwan, Beijing has not officially announced the end of the exercises. She wrote on Facebook late Tuesday that "the maritime situation has calmed down," but added that "the emergency response center remains operational."

Military presence Chinese military presence and international response Taiwan's defense ministry reported that 77 Chinese military aircraft and 25 navy and coast guard vessels were active around the island in the past 24 hours. Of these, 35 military planes crossed the Taiwan Strait median line separating both sides. The drills forced Taiwan to cancel domestic flights and deploy jets and warships for monitoring. Soldiers conducted rapid-response drills, including erecting barricades at various locations.

Diplomatic meeting Quad ambassadors meet amid tensions The military exercises also drew the attention of Western allies, including the European Commission and Britain. The ambassadors to China from countries in the Quad grouping, Australia, Japan, India, and the United States, met in Beijing on Tuesday. US Ambassador David Perdue shared a photo with his Australian, Japanese, and Indian counterparts at the US embassy on the social media platform X.

Twitter Post Photograph shared by US Ambassador to China The Quad is a force for good working to maintain a free and open Indopacific. It is always great to meet with the Quad Ambassadors here in Beijing. The 🇺🇸-🇦🇺-🇮🇳-🇯🇵 relationship continues to be strong. pic.twitter.com/XELr7oxhpF — U.S. Ambassador to China David Perdue (@USAmbChina) December 30, 2025

Justification China's justification for military drills China has defended the exercises as a "necessary and just measure" to protect its national sovereignty and territorial integrity. Zhang Han, spokesperson for China's Taiwan Affairs Office, called them "a stern warning against Taiwan independence separatist forces and external interference." The drills started 11 days after the United States announced an $11.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, which China viewed as a provocation.