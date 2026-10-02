Christa Pike Tennessee death row inmate critical after execution attempt
Christa Pike, a 50-year-old on Tennessee's death row, is now in critical condition after her execution attempt went wrong on September 30.
The process was delayed for eight hours by court rulings before the Supreme Court gave the go-ahead, but medical issues during the procedure left Pike hospitalized and fighting for her life.
Pike's thrombocytosis complicated lethal injection attempts
Pike's condition with elevated platelets known as thrombocytosis made it tough to find a vein for lethal injection, leading to at least seven needle insertion spots and worsening her condition.
Even after two doses of the execution drug, witnesses said she appeared to lose consciousness.
Her attorney called it "chemical torture," raising major questions about how executions are handled, especially for inmates with serious health problems.