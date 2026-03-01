CIA tracked Khamenei for months before Israel-US struck his compound

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei , the 86-year-old Supreme Leader of Iran , was killed in a joint United States-Israel operation. The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) had been tracking Khamenei for months before launching the attack. A confirmation of his meeting with top advisers triggered the air and naval assault on Tehran. Initially scheduled for Saturday evening, Israeli intelligence detected an earlier meeting at a leadership compound in central Tehran.

Attack details Strike on Khamenei's compound marks turning point The United States and Israel decided to advance their attack based on this new intelligence, The New York Times reported. The operation was launched shortly after midnight in Washington, two days after inconclusive negotiations in Geneva mediated by Oman. Fighter jets took off from their bases around 6:00am (local time) in Israel, with long-range missiles striking the compound at around 9:40am Tehran time. An Israeli defense official confirmed that, despite Iranian war preparations, Israel achieved "tactical surprise" with the attack.

Aftermath Iranian state television confirms his death The strike on Khamenei's high-security compound marked a turning point in the 46-year Shia-theocratic rule of Iran. Iranian state television confirmed his death with archive images and a black banner. The incident is expected to cause political upheaval and possibly create a power vacuum in the region. Iran's Revolutionary Guards vowed to retaliate against those responsible for Khamenei's death, promising "the most ferocious offensive operation in history" against the US and Israel.

