Citibank Center shooting in Brandon leaves 2 dead, guard injured
World
A shooting at the Citibank Center in Brandon, Florida, on Wednesday left two people dead, one victim and the suspected gunman.
It all started when an armed individual entered the building and opened fire. A security guard confronted him in the cafeteria, leading to a shootout where the security guard was injured and the suspected gunman was killed.
At least 4 injured, no threat
The incident caused panic, with alerts urging people nearby to take shelter.
At least four others were hurt and suffered non-life-threatening injuries but are expected to recover.
Authorities say there is no ongoing threat, and Citibank is working with police as they investigate what led up to this tragic event.
Doug Merritt said, "I wanted him to get to safety," and, "I was upset."