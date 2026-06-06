Indian High Commission reacts to CJI Kant's UK event disruption
What's the story
The Indian High Commission in London has condemned the disruption of an event attended by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant. The incident took place at Birkbeck College on June 4, during a lecture on "Artificial Intelligence and International Law." During the Q&A session, some attendees raised questions about the alleged suppression of dissent in India and tried to ask about his recent "cockroach" remark.
Official statement
'Indecorous audience behavior...unacceptable'
The High Commission described the heckling as "indecorous audience behavior," which was "unacceptable and inconsistent with respectful engagement." It stressed that differences of opinion should be expressed in a civil and respectful manner. Videos of the event went viral on social media, showing a woman questioning CJI Kant about India's track record on protecting democracy in light of AI.
Twitter Post
Statement of Indian High Commission
June 5, 2026
Lecture content
CJI Kant on AI
In his lecture, CJI Kant spoke about how artificial intelligence is changing governance, commerce, warfare, communication, public administration, and the exercise of judicial and sovereign power. He stressed that technological power should be accountable to constitutional values, democratic legitimacy, and human dignity. The choices made in this decade will shape the future relationship between technology, power, freedom, and justice.