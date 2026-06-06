The incident took place on June 4

Indian High Commission reacts to CJI Kant's UK event disruption

By Snehil Singh 12:35 pm Jun 06, 202612:35 pm

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The Indian High Commission in London has condemned the disruption of an event attended by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant. The incident took place at Birkbeck College on June 4, during a lecture on "Artificial Intelligence and International Law." During the Q&A session, some attendees raised questions about the alleged suppression of dissent in India and tried to ask about his recent "cockroach" remark.