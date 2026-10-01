Co-pilot attacks captain Smit Machchhar on Flydubai flight Sept 30
On September 30, 2026, a Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv took a scary turn when the co-pilot attacked captain Smit Machchhar right in the cockpit.
With 174 onboard, things could have gotten much worse, but quick-thinking passengers rushed to help as Machchhar was left bleeding and in need of urgent care.
Dentist Musaev Shota treats injured pilot
Luckily, Musaev Shota, a dentist traveling on the flight, jumped in as the only doctor on board.
He treated Machchhar's serious head and hand injuries and managed to keep him fairly stable until shortly before landing, when his condition deteriorated somewhat.
Shota later shared just how critical those moments were, saying, "I was the only doctor on the plane. I managed to stop the bleeding and the pilot was fairly stable until shortly before landing, when his condition deteriorated somewhat."
Thanks to these efforts, the plane landed in Tel Aviv.