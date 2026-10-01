Co-pilot attacks captain Smit Machchhar on Flydubai flight Sept 30

Luckily, Musaev Shota, a dentist traveling on the flight, jumped in as the only doctor on board.

He treated Machchhar's serious head and hand injuries and managed to keep him fairly stable until shortly before landing, when his condition deteriorated somewhat.

Shota later shared just how critical those moments were, saying, "I was the only doctor on the plane. I managed to stop the bleeding and the pilot was fairly stable until shortly before landing, when his condition deteriorated somewhat."

Thanks to these efforts, the plane landed in Tel Aviv.