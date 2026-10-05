Co-pilot's flight hijack attempt was to replicate 9/11 attack: Investigators

Al-Hammani, a 29-year-old Omani national, reportedly planned to kill Machchhar secretly and shut down the aircraft's engines.

He intended to continue Flight 1073 normally after disposing of the captain and then crash into a building in Tel Aviv or a plane at Ben Gurion Airport.

On September 30, he attacked Machchhar with a crash ax in the cockpit of their Boeing 737 MAX 8.