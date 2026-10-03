Flydubai co-pilot was banned from flying in Oman for extremism
What's the story
The co-pilot of the flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv, who allegedly attacked Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar, has been identified as Hamam Alhamami. Alhamami was reportedly banned from flying in Oman due to his alleged extremist views. According to a report by Al Arabiya English, he spent considerable time outside Oman, especially in Syria, where he was allegedly radicalized before moving to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Employment history
Alhamami found with extremist materials
Reports suggest that Alhamami was removed from a training role at Oman Air in 2024 after being found with extremist materials.
He was then allowed to continue working in an administrative capacity but barred from flying due to security concerns.
Despite this, he got hired by flydubai and was allowed to operate on the sensitive route between the UAE and Israel.
Investigation underway
Alhamami's LinkedIn profile shows terrorism-related posts
Reports also indicate that Alhamami had intended to crash the aircraft in Israel.
His now-deleted LinkedIn profile showed he worked at Oman Air for seven years before joining flydubai after stints with Royal Air Maroc.
The profile also contained posts related to terrorism shortly after the incident.
One post featured clips from a Boeing 737 Max cockpit, zooming in on an El Al plane, ending with images of al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri and suicide bomber Humam Khalil Abu-Mulal al-Balawi.
Flight attack
Alhamami intended to crash the aircraft in Israel
The September 30 incident involved Alhamami attacking Captain Machchhar in the cockpit, causing a rapid descent of the aircraft.
The plane dropped around 16,000 feet in two minutes before sending a hijacking distress signal.
Despite suffering serious injuries, Captain Machchhar fought back and opened the cockpit door.
Crew members and passengers subdued Alhamami, allowing control to be regained. Two non-duty pilots on board also helped take over control of the aircraft.
Ongoing probe
Investigators looking into how Alhamami was cleared for flight
The plane made an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, with all 180 people on board unharmed. The incident is now being investigated as a possible terror attack.
Investigators are looking into Alhamami's background and the extremist materials found among his belongings.
An Israeli official confirmed that multiple agencies, including Shin Bet and Mossad, are investigating how Alhamami was cleared to serve on a flight bound for Tel Aviv despite Oman not recognizing Israel or having diplomatic ties with it.