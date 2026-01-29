Colombian plane that disappeared after crash found; all 15 dead 

Colombian authorities confirmed that no survivors have been found after a plane crashed on Wednesday. The small commercial plane of the state-owned airline Satena disappeared from radar while it was on its way to northeastern Colombia . The Beechcraft 1900D, registered as HK-4709, was carrying 13 passengers and two crew members when it lost contact with air traffic control minutes before its scheduled landing in Ocana. All 15 have been confirmed dead.

Last communication Flight NSE 8849's last contact with air traffic control The flight, NSE 8849, took off from Camilo Daza International Airport in Cucuta at around 11:42am (local time). Its last contact with air traffic control was at 11:54am (local time). The aircraft was scheduled to land at Aguas Claras Airport in Ocana around 12:05pm. However, it disappeared from radar shortly before landing.

Rescue efforts Search and rescue operations launched in Catatumbo region After the plane went missing, search and rescue operations were immediately launched by Colombia's civil aviation authority, Aerospace Force, military units, and local emergency teams. The search was concentrated in the Catatumbo region near the Venezuelan border. This area is known for its dense jungle terrain and complex weather patterns, which make rescue operations challenging.

Advertisement