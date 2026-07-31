Nepal PM appeals for unity amid communal violence
What's the story
Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra Shah has appealed for unity and social harmony after recent communal violence in the country. The unrest, which started in Sunsari district, later spread to Madhesh province, leaving at least three people dead. In a televised address, Shah said the government is treating the situation with "full seriousness and sensitivity" and promised a fair investigation into the clashes.
Government response
Violence 1st erupted in Dewanganj rural municipality
The violence first erupted on Sunday in Dewanganj rural municipality over a dispute between local groups.
The clash intensified with stone-pelting and police intervention, resulting in one death from gunshot injuries.
In his address, Shah said an investigation committee has been formed by the Ministry of Home Affairs to probe the incident and ensure legal action against those responsible.
Security measures
Violence spreads to other districts
The violence has prompted authorities to impose curfews and tighten security in several districts, including Sunsari, Siraha, Dhanusa, and Parsa.
The unrest had spread to Madhesh province on Thursday, where a teenager died during clashes.
Another person injured earlier succumbed to injuries in Koshi province, taking the death toll to three.
Public appeal
Don't spread false information, inflammatory content: Shah
Shah also urged citizens not to spread false information or inflammatory content that could worsen tensions.
He emphasized compassion, mercy, love, and peace as the essence of all religions.
"Blaming an entire community for an unexpected and tragic incident...cannot be justified or justified from any perspective," he said in his address.
Conclusion
We all have to play the role of responsible citizens
In his four-and-a-half-minute televised address, Shah appealed for collective efforts to restore peace and preserve national unity.
He said mutual unity, tolerance, and conscience have been Nepal's greatest strength in difficult situations.
"We all have to play the role of responsible citizens and remove the clouds of unrest that have hung over this beautiful and peaceful Nepali sky," he concluded.