Harrods, Al Fayed estate facing over £200M abuse payout
What's the story
Compensation claims by 275 alleged sexual abuse survivors of former Harrods owner Mohamed Al Fayed could reach up to £150 million, a law firm has said. The combined value of these claims, calculated by KP Law (KPL), is two to three times more than what Harrods has earmarked for all abuse payouts. This means that both the London-based Harrods and the late billionaire's estate may have to pay more than £200 million in total compensation.
Compensation critique
Harrods has paid out £4.1 million so far
Harrods has only paid out £4.1 million from the £57 million it set aside for abuse payouts in 2025, according to its latest annual report.
The retailer also reduced its compensation fund by £1.1 million, leaving a balance of £51.8 million as of January 2026.
Lucy Traynor, a senior associate at KPL, slammed Harrods's compensation scheme as "not fit for purpose" and said it underestimated the impact of alleged abuse on survivors' lives and careers.
Payout disparity
Claims likely to be much higher than what Harrods pays
Traynor said the average value of claims is likely to be much higher than what Harrods pays under its scheme.
According to The Guardian, she said, "We're seeing figures in the millions for [a client's] loss of earnings and future loss of earnings."
Harrods has settled with 113 women through its redress scheme so far, but did not disclose how many settlements were included in the £4.1 million paid out last year.
Delay concerns
Survivors slam delay in reaching settlements
Survivors have expressed frustration over delays.
Carrie Lazell, a KPL client, said her career as a designer ended after she was groomed and sexually assaulted by Al Fayed.
Another KPL client, Sarah Savogi, said she suffers from severe PTSD after being assaulted by Fayed.
Holly Johnson and Heidi Givens, twin sisters from Texas who were also abused by Fayed at Harrods and his Park Lane offices, said the delay has prevented them from moving on with their lives.
Store response
Harrods responds to claims
Harrods said it is "committed to ensuring all eligible survivors receive compensation for the appalling abuse they suffered."
The store added that any suggestion that it is preventing access to compensation is a misrepresentation of facts.
It also said the appointment of new executors to Fayed's estate was beneficial for all survivors.
The estate has not yet commented on these developments.