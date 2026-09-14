Harrods, Al Fayed estate facing over £200M abuse payout

Harrods has only paid out £4.1 million from the £57 million it set aside for abuse payouts in 2025, according to its latest annual report.

The retailer also reduced its compensation fund by £1.1 million, leaving a balance of £51.8 million as of January 2026.

Lucy Traynor, a senior associate at KPL, slammed Harrods's compensation scheme as "not fit for purpose" and said it underestimated the impact of alleged abuse on survivors' lives and careers.