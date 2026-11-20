'Blood will flow': Pakistan simmers over division of provinces
What's the story
Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has raised concerns over the proposed division of provinces in the country. He warned that such a move could lead to violence in Karachi. "If Sindh is forcibly divided, questions will be asked about the blood that will flow on the streets of Karachi," he said. The proposal was first pitched by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi at an economic summit in July, who said that Pakistan needs new administrative units for better governance.
Political divide
Proposal met with resistance from PPP
The proposal to create new provinces has been met with resistance from several political parties. The PPP, which has ruled Sindh since 2008, is against the division.
In September, the Sindh Assembly passed a resolution opposing it. Meanwhile, former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party supports dividing Sindh.
Economic concerns
Economic impact of dividing Sindh
The PPP has also raised concerns over the economic impact of dividing Sindh.
Karachi, a key city in the province, contributes 20% to Pakistan's GDP and handles 54% of its trade through Karachi Port.
President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met recently to discuss opposition to the division.
The PML-N party, however, has no formal policy on this issue yet.
Legal and financial challenges
Constitutional hurdles and financial implications
The proposal also faces constitutional hurdles under Article 239(4), which requires two-thirds support in provincial assemblies for boundary changes.
Experts say amending up to 12 articles may be necessary to create new provinces.
Financially, dividing Punjab into three could cost PKR 46.9 billion, while making all divisions into provinces could cost PKR 609.2 billion, according to estimates by Islamabad-based Policy Research Institute Market Economy (Prime).