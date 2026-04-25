Coordinated terrorist attacks rock Mali's capital, military camps near airport

A series of coordinated attacks rocked Mali 's capital, Bamako, on Saturday morning. Gunfire and explosions were reported near the Kati military base and a military camp close to the Bamako-Senou International Airport. The Malian Armed Forces said unidentified terrorist groups targeted several strategic points in the capital and other regions. The army is currently engaged in combat with the attackers and has urged citizens to remain calm.

Attack details Attacks spread to central and northern regions The attacks were not limited to Bamako. They also spread to central and northern regions, including Sevare, Kidal, and Gao. The Malian army confirmed that several strategic points were targeted almost simultaneously around 6:00am local time. Witnesses in Sevare reported hearing gunfire everywhere while intense fighting was reported in Kidal.

Suspected perpetrators Al-Qaeda affiliate may be behind attacks While no group has claimed responsibility for the attacks, security sources suspect Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM), an al-Qaeda affiliate, may be behind them. The group has a history of targeting military installations across Mali. The country is currently under military rule after coups in 2020 and 2021 brought President Assimi Goita to power.

Advertisement