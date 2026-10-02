Copilot attacks Captain Smit Machchhar with knife midair on Flydubai
A Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv almost ended in disaster when the copilot attacked Captain Smit Machchhar with a knife midair, trying to crash the plane.
Thanks to some fast action from passengers and crew who used earphone cords and plastic cuffs, they managed to restrain the copilot and help prevent a major disaster.
Even after being stabbed, Captain Machchhar unlocked the cockpit so two off-duty pilots could take over.
Investigators probe whether copilot acted alone
The plane made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia, and the copilot was arrested. Investigators are now looking into whether he acted alone or had help, with both Israeli and United Arab Emirates officials checking whether outside parties orchestrated the attack.
Captain Machchhar is recovering in the hospital and is being called a hero for his bravery under pressure.