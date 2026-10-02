Copilot attacks Captain Smit Machchhar with knife midair on Flydubai

A Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv almost ended in disaster when the copilot attacked Captain Smit Machchhar with a knife midair, trying to crash the plane.

Thanks to some fast action from passengers and crew who used earphone cords and plastic cuffs, they managed to restrain the copilot and help prevent a major disaster.

Even after being stabbed, Captain Machchhar unlocked the cockpit so two off-duty pilots could take over.