Cornell student alleges Chi Phi members drugged and raped her

Jane Doe, who was a 20-year-old student at the time of the alleged incident and later left Cornell University, says she was drugged and raped by seven Chi Phi fraternity members back in October 2024.

In a recorded phone call, one member, Matthew Ingalls, questioned her memory of the night, telling her, "You know it's possible that both of us, like, remember this and it's not true."

The incident left Doe with serious physical and emotional trauma.