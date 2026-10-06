Cornell student alleges Chi Phi members drugged and raped her
Jane Doe, who was a 20-year-old student at the time of the alleged incident and later left Cornell University, says she was drugged and raped by seven Chi Phi fraternity members back in October 2024.
In a recorded phone call, one member, Matthew Ingalls, questioned her memory of the night, telling her, "You know it's possible that both of us, like, remember this and it's not true."
The incident left Doe with serious physical and emotional trauma.
Jane Doe sues, Letitia James investigates
Jane Doe filed a lawsuit against the accused on September 16, 2026. Although there were no immediate criminal charges, New York Attorney General Letitia James is now investigating.
Cornell suspended or expelled some students, but denies it went easy on them. The accused deny all allegations as legal proceedings continue.