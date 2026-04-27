White House shooting suspect had 'hit list' including Trump officials

A shooting incident at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner on Saturday night has left US President Donald Trump unscathed. The suspect, Cole Tomas Allen, 31, was armed with multiple weapons, including two handguns and a shotgun. He was apprehended after breaching a security checkpoint at the Washington Hilton and exchanging gunfire with authorities inside.

Target list Suspect's manifesto reveals hit list excluding FBI Director Patel In a manifesto sent to his family members 10 minutes before the attack, Allen detailed his intended targets. The list included senior Trump administration officials but notably excluded FBI Director Kash Patel. "Administration officials (not including [FBI Director Kash] Patel): they are targets," he wrote in the document. However, he did not explain why Patel was excluded from his target list.

Justification Shooter's justification for attack detailed in manifesto Allen's manifesto also provided a justification for his actions. He wrote, "Turning the other cheek is for when you yourself are oppressed... Turning the other cheek when someone else is oppressed is not Christian behavior; it is complicity in the oppressor's crimes." The document further detailed his rules of engagement and choice of ammunition to minimize casualties. "I will also be using buckshot rather than slugs (less penetration through walls)," he wrote.

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