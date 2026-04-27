White House shooting suspect had 'hit list' including Trump officials
What's the story
A shooting incident at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner on Saturday night has left US President Donald Trump unscathed. The suspect, Cole Tomas Allen, 31, was armed with multiple weapons, including two handguns and a shotgun. He was apprehended after breaching a security checkpoint at the Washington Hilton and exchanging gunfire with authorities inside.
Target list
Suspect's manifesto reveals hit list excluding FBI Director Patel
In a manifesto sent to his family members 10 minutes before the attack, Allen detailed his intended targets. The list included senior Trump administration officials but notably excluded FBI Director Kash Patel. "Administration officials (not including [FBI Director Kash] Patel): they are targets," he wrote in the document. However, he did not explain why Patel was excluded from his target list.
Justification
Shooter's justification for attack detailed in manifesto
Allen's manifesto also provided a justification for his actions. He wrote, "Turning the other cheek is for when you yourself are oppressed... Turning the other cheek when someone else is oppressed is not Christian behavior; it is complicity in the oppressor's crimes." The document further detailed his rules of engagement and choice of ammunition to minimize casualties. "I will also be using buckshot rather than slugs (less penetration through walls)," he wrote.
Legal proceedings
Shooter to face federal charges, more charges possible
Allen expressed his readiness to confront most people present to reach the targets, believing that their choice to attend a speech by "a paedophile, rapist, and traitor" made them complicit. Jeanine Pirro, the US attorney for the District of Columbia, confirmed that Allen would face federal firearm and assault charges. He is expected to appear in federal court for arraignment on Monday. Further charges are possible as investigations continue into this shocking incident at a high-profile event.